3,600 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,047,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,779.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,750. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

