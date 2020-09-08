Marshall Wace LLP Sells 49,206 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Ashland Global worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASH. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Ashland Global by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ashland Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ashland Global by 150.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

