Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,739 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

