Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 32,289 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,289 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

SYF stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

