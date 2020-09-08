Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,256 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 105.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $1,504,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,313.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,210.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $965.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.81, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,106.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

