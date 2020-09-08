Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 138,397 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 138,397 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Splunk by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,459 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 45.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

SPLK stock opened at $200.14 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $1,522,089.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,079,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,825 shares of company stock worth $16,817,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

