Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 294 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,280,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Gartner by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Gartner by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gartner by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

IT stock opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

