Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Co raised Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

CE opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

