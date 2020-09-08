Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 22,285 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2,048.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 24,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,172.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $864,068 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. UBS Group increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.