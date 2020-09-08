Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.68 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,367 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kellogg by 89.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $86,583,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $68,495,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 803,816 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,977,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Kellogg stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

