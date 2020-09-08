Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 20,284 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,284 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 112.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 173.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

SLF stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

