OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

