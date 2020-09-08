Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $2.60 Million in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

CRL opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $221.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

