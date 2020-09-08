Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409,898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Brooks Automation worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,162. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

