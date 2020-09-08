EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.6%.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECC. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

