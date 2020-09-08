Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

PKG stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.20. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

