Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 53.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,131 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 6.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

