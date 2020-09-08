Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 267.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,076.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 1,548,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

