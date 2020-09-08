Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 94,313 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,010 shares of company stock worth $845,819. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.