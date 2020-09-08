Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Shares of FNV opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.09, a P/E/G ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

