Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 20,881 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $260.55 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $295.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day moving average of $240.35.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

