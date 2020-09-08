Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.17% of Boise Cascade worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 276.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $426,592.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.32. Boise Cascade Co has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

