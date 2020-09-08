Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Shares in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Varonis Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $353,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,977 shares of company stock worth $18,934,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

