Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 34,274 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,274 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 64.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 41.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $1,916,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,528 shares of company stock worth $8,822,859. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

