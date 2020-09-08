Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 50,429 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 2,592.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,374 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.14% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

