Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $2.87 Million in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,251 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 28,042 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 86.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,724 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 477,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,162 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yelp from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

