49,529 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CMS Energy by 34.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,302,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,155,000 after purchasing an additional 330,118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $439,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

