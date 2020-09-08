Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of NewMarket as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 159.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 410.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in NewMarket by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock opened at $376.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $304.65 and a twelve month high of $505.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.