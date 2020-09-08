Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.