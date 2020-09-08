TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 64,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 97.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

