State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 12,202 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

NYSE:AYI opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

