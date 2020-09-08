Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.10 on October 16th

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Artemis Alpha Trust stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 million and a PE ratio of 28.88. Artemis Alpha Trust has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 346 ($4.52).

In related news, insider Jamie Korner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($35,018.95).

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

