Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 29,563 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Repay worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Repay by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,225,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 315,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,764 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,680. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

