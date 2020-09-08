Avast PLC (AVST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AVST opened at GBX 552.50 ($7.22) on Tuesday. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 261 ($3.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.97.

Get Avast alerts:

AVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avast in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Avast from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 648 ($8.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avast from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 541.64 ($7.08).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.