Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.75-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $109-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.83 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Progress Software stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

