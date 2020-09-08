State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $149,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,266.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $503,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

