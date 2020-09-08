State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,914 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of First Horizon National worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

