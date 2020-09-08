PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.