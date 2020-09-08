Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 19,052 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $7,720,850. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.57.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

