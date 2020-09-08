MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,407 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of MEDNAX worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 89.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. MEDNAX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

