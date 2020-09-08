Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 520,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Tronox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,577,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tronox by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 493,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tronox Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

