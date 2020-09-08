Digiwage Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $23,657.29 and $12.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00439566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000566 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006069 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

