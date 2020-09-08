Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.