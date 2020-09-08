CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BofA Securities

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Equities research analysts at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $85.00.

About CureVac B.V.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

