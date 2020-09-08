CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVAC. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Get CureVac B.V. alerts:

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.