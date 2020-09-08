Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 11,500 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,710 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $3,006,056.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,206,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,984,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,322 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,558,518.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,177,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,592,420.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,463 shares of company stock worth $31,484,034 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $157.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORN. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

