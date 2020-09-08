Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.81 Million in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

FAF stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

