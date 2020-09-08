Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.16 Million Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 16,543.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AES were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 168.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in AES by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

