Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Shares in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 180.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 627.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $52.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

