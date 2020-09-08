Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 172,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 131,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 98,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth $2,226,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

